A peer-to-peer Web browser.

Create and fork websites directly from your computer. You control your data. No blockchain required.
Create and share websites for free, with no advertising and no third-party services, directly from your device.
Visitors to your site rehost your files automatically on the peer-to-peer network, so you don't have to pay hosting costs.
Live creatively with open-source web applications. Any peer-to-peer website can be copied to your device to remix, remake, and reshare.
Your recipient downloads your files directly from your computer. Only people who know the site’s URL can decrypt and download the files.
We believe in a better Web. Beaker is an experiment for demonstrating the features we believe the Web platform should adopt. Our goal is not to create a “new Web”, but to improve the Web we have. We don’t want to replace existing browsers; we want to change them.
Beaker provides a set of Web APIs for reading, writing, and watching Dat archives from within a site.API documentation
Beaker is built on a vision...
Beaker uses a peer-to-peer network to distribute the cost of bandwidth and disk space. This makes it affordable for anyone to publish and host applications.
Services should be fungible. With Beaker, your data is housed on your device, so you can freely switch between applications without creating an entirely new identity.
In Beaker, peer-to-peer websites are private by default. Only people who know the URL can download your site's files, and all traffic is encrypted in transit.
Creating a peer-to-peer blog with Beaker is simple, especially if you already have a static site! Beaker manages your changes in a staging area, and files are hosted from your computer.Learn more
One of the Dat protocol's most powerful features is file integrity guarantees. It also maintains a verifiable log of updates, so distributing your software's versions is built-in to the protocol.Learn more
Files published with the Dat protocol are secret by default — only people who know the site’s URL can decrypt and download its files, and all traffic is encrypted while in transit.Learn more
It depends. When you turn off your computer, you are no longer hosting your files. But if you’ve shared the URL to your site with others, it’s possible that they might be hosting its files.
Beaker's peer-to-peer websites are versioned. To view a site at a previous version, simply add
+{versionNumber} to the end of the site’s domain.
Your site is private by default. Dat URLs are effectively unguessable and are never sent over the network, so only people you share the URL with will be able to download your site’s files.
Dat is a grant-funded, open-source, decentralized data sharing tool for efficiently versioning and syncing changes to data. Learn More
The P2P Web is an experimental set of technologies, APIs, and philosophies, created by members of the Node.js and Web communities, to give users more control over the Web. It is a new way to surf, publish, and connect... Read more
Very exciting work being done on @BeakerBrowser!
Save some time and get properly excited now about @BeakerBrowser and @dat_project; they are going to be huge in 2017.
Beaker is making the P2P decentralized web user-friendly. Pretty cool to watch.